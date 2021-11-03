MIAMI – Turkish Airlines (TK) increased pay for cockpit crew by 25% and cabin crew by 20%, resulting in a partial restoration of pay to pre-pandemic levels, according to a company press release.

The decision will become effective from October 1, 2021, and comes after an 18% pay rise in July; however, despite the two raises wages have not yet been fully restored to 2019 levels.

Last year, as a result of the devastating financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, TK pilots suffered a 50% cut in salary, while cabin crew faced pay cuts of 35%.

This move, among many other cost-cutting measures, provided sufficient financial stability for TK to not have to lay off any cabin or cockpit crew during the worst phase of the pandemic, unlike many other airlines.

Turkish Airlines’ B787-9. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Aiways

Improving Outlook for TK

The decision comes amid a global easing of COVID-19 related travel restrictions and improving vaccination rates worldwide, resulting in higher load factors and a significant increase in flights operated by TK.

The number of daily flights operated by the airline is now over 1,000, only about 10% below 2019 levels, making it first among European flag carriers, according to Eurocontrol.

The improving global situation has also permitted the Istanbul-based airline to rebuild its network to 248 locations worldwide while adding new cities such as Dallas and Luanda to its list of destinations.