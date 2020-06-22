Airways Magazine

Turkish Airlines Restarts US Flights

June 22
17:30 2020
MIAMI – Turkish Airlines (TK) has announced the restart of flights to the U.S. The announcement comes just days after international flights were resumed to some destinations within the North American country.

All destinations will be operated with three weekly flights, with the exception of New York, which will be served with five weekly flights. The airline will increase the number of services to 24 per week during July.

Flying to seven US cities in July

DESTINATIONSTARTFREQUENCY
Houston26/07/20203 flights per week
Los Angeles01/07/20203 flights per week
Miamiuntil the end of July 20203 flights per week
New York01/07/20205 flights per week
San Francisco15/07/20203 flights per week
Chicagountil the end of July 20203 flights per week
Washington DCuntil the end of July 20203 flights per week
Photo: Royal S King

Flights restored to Canada

The company also resumes flights to Canada to some cities. TK announced 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020 to Toronto and 3 flights per week as of July 15, 2020 to Montreal.

The airline will also finally launch scheduled flights to Vancouver in August, after a two-month delay. This new route will be its 15th destination in North America.

About Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines is the national flag carrier of Turkey. As of August 2019, it operates scheduled services to 315 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, making it the largest mainline carrier in the world by its number of passenger destinations. 

I addition, the airline serves more destinations non-stop from a single airport than any other airline in the world, and flies to 126 countries, more than any other airline. With an operational fleet of 24 aircraft, the airline’s cargo division on its part serves 82 destinations.

The airline’s corporate headquarters are at the Turkish Airlines General Management Building on the grounds of Istanbul Atatürk Airport (ISL) in Istanbul.

Istanbul Airport (IST) in Arnavutkoy is the airline’s main base, having secondary hubs at Ankara Esenboğa Airport (ESB) and İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB).

TK has been a member of the Star Alliance network since 1 April 2008.

