Turkish Airlines Restarts US Flights

MIAMI – Turkish Airlines (TK) has announced the restart of flights to the U.S. The announcement comes just days after international flights were resumed to some destinations within the North American country.

All destinations will be operated with three weekly flights, with the exception of New York, which will be served with five weekly flights. The airline will increase the number of services to 24 per week during July.

Flying to seven US cities in July

DESTINATION START FREQUENCY Houston 26/07/2020 3 flights per week Los Angeles 01/07/2020 3 flights per week Miami until the end of July 2020 3 flights per week New York 01/07/2020 5 flights per week San Francisco 15/07/2020 3 flights per week Chicago until the end of July 2020 3 flights per week Washington DC until the end of July 2020 3 flights per week

Photo: Royal S King

Flights restored to Canada

The company also resumes flights to Canada to some cities. TK announced 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020 to Toronto and 3 flights per week as of July 15, 2020 to Montreal.

The airline will also finally launch scheduled flights to Vancouver in August, after a two-month delay. This new route will be its 15th destination in North America.

About Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines is the national flag carrier of Turkey. As of August 2019, it operates scheduled services to 315 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, making it the largest mainline carrier in the world by its number of passenger destinations.

I addition, the airline serves more destinations non-stop from a single airport than any other airline in the world, and flies to 126 countries, more than any other airline. With an operational fleet of 24 aircraft, the airline’s cargo division on its part serves 82 destinations.

The airline’s corporate headquarters are at the Turkish Airlines General Management Building on the grounds of Istanbul Atatürk Airport (ISL) in Istanbul.

Istanbul Airport (IST) in Arnavutkoy is the airline’s main base, having secondary hubs at Ankara Esenboğa Airport (ESB) and İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB).

TK has been a member of the Star Alliance network since 1 April 2008.