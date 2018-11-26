Airways Magazine

Turkish Airlines Orders 3 Boeing 777 Freighters

November 26
17:35 2018
MIAMI — Turkish Airlines has placed an order for three more Boeing 777 Freighters today, which complements the first three cargo Triple Sevens purchased in January. The new order comes following the carrier’s record-breaking financial results that were released by the end of September. 

With this repeat order, the airline continues to climb higher as one of the world’s ten most affluent operators of the Boeing 777 aircraft type, with 37 planes in its fleet (33 777-300(ER)s and four 777-Fs).

Boeing 777 Freighter Turkish Airlines

Turkey’s flag carrier continues to show impressive signs of growth in both its passenger and cargo operations. According to the airline, it posted a 29% revenue increase in its cargo division, boosted by a 25% tonnage increase.

“We are excited to expand our efficient cargo fleet with the 777 Freighter. This aircraft has contributed greatly to Turkish Cargo, becoming the fastest-growing air cargo carrier in the world,” said İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines Chairman.

Aycı added explained that the additional aircraft “will provide us more flexibility to serve even more destinations as we continue to grow our global freight network.” 

The chairman and company believe that with the full-opening of the New Istanbul Airport in December, its cargo operation will continue to grow strongly.

“Turkish Airlines has achieved significant success over the past decade,” said Kevin McAllister, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“We are extremely honored that Turkish Airlines has placed its trust and confidence in Boeing’s flagship airplanes: the 737 MAX, the 777 and the 787 Dreamliner”

Not Only Freighters Are Coming

In March this year, the airline also placed a gigantic firm order for 25 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with options for five additional airplanes.

Also, the airline took recent delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, as well as brand-new Airbus A321neos—both of which will rejuvenate the airline’s fleet and strengthen it to continue growing its “world’s largest network.”

The first Airbus A321neo came fitted with the new Cabin Flex cabin, which has some key modifications that increases the plane’s capacity up to 240 passengers.

In September, the airline’s chairman hinted that new ultra-long-haul flights from Istanbul to Australia might be coming soon with the arrival of the first Boeing 787-9s.

The Istanbul-based carrier currently flies to 199 international and 42 domestic destinations—more than any other worldwide. And it is not planning on stopping its expansion any time soon.

Moreover, the airline announced the introduction of its new Flight Attendant uniforms, which will be introduced once the new Istanbul Airport opens in late 2018.

The airline, which is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, has partnered up with Italian designer, Ettore Bilotta, known for designing the Alitalia uniforms that were launched once the Italian carrier announced its relationship with Etihad Airways.

