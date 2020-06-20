Turkish Airlines Named Busiest by Eurocontrol

MIAMI – Since restarting domestic and international flights, Turkish Airlines (TK) has been the busiest operator in the Eurocontrol region. With 400 flights, this is the first time since March 24, 2020, that an airline has recorded such number.

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other carrier, was listed last week as Europe’s busiest operator in a report by EUROCONTROL, a pan-European, civil-military organization dedicated to supporting European aviation.

EUROCONTROL reported that 359 flights were operated by Turkey’s national flag carrier from its home in Istanbul Airport during the first week of June.

In addition, On June 14, three aircraft were able to take off concurrently with the completion of the third independent runway at Istanbul Airport, a momentous opportunity for Turkish aviation’s future.

Photo: Royal S King

Statement from Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board

Turkish Airlines’ Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. Ilker Ayci said, “It is our firm belief that once the world overcomes the crisis, air travel will bounce back stronger than ever.”

Ayci added, “Turkish Airlines will be more than eager to welcome you aboard with our trademark hospitality as we connect continents, people, and cultures. We fully adapted our customer touchpoints according to the new normal standards.”

Turkish Airlines has also announced revised ‘Safe Travel Guidelines’ and two additional inflight programs to protect its guests’ safety with the resumption of services.

Photo: Turkish Airlines

Onboard heath and safety measures

Planned with scientific evidence in mind, the flag carrier distributes to its guests “Hygiene Kits” containing a face mask, disinfectant, and antiseptic cloth.

Also, “Hygiene Specialist” cabin crew have been assigned to implement both on-board hygiene and social distancing steps for safe passenger travel.

In addition, TK’s aircraft are disinfected by thorough cleaning methods prior to each flight. Cabin hygiene is ensured, as all aircraft contact points are thoroughly cleaned using chemicals that are safe for human health and with methods that are scientifically proven to be effective.

Finally, unique equipment and chemicals are used for various surfaces, such as seats, windows, screens, and lavatories