Airways Magazine

Turkish Airlines Named Busiest by Eurocontrol

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • WestJet to Double Flights in July MIAMI – Canadian airline WestJet (WS) announced last week it would resume service to 45 Canadian, 5 American, and 1 Mexican destination starting on July 5. This addition approximately doubles...
  • 38 Puppies Perish during Ukraine-Canada Flight MIAMI – After a routine Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight landed in Toronto last Saturday, ramp agents were appalled to find approximately 500 French Bulldogs on board, many dehydrated and...
  

Turkish Airlines Named Busiest by Eurocontrol

Turkish Airlines Named Busiest by Eurocontrol
June 20
12:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Since restarting domestic and international flights, Turkish Airlines (TK) has been the busiest operator in the Eurocontrol region. With 400 flights, this is the first time since March 24, 2020, that an airline has recorded such number.

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other carrier, was listed last week as Europe’s busiest operator in a report by EUROCONTROL, a pan-European, civil-military organization dedicated to supporting European aviation.

EUROCONTROL reported that 359 flights were operated by Turkey’s national flag carrier from its home in Istanbul Airport during the first week of June.

In addition, On June 14, three aircraft were able to take off concurrently with the completion of the third independent runway at Istanbul Airport, a momentous opportunity for Turkish aviation’s future.

Photo: Royal S King

Statement from Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board

Turkish Airlines’ Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. Ilker Ayci said, “It is our firm belief that once the world overcomes the crisis, air travel will bounce back stronger than ever.”

Ayci added, “Turkish Airlines will be more than eager to welcome you aboard with our trademark hospitality as we connect continents, people, and cultures. We fully adapted our customer touchpoints according to the new normal standards.”

Turkish Airlines has also announced revised ‘Safe Travel Guidelines’ and two additional inflight programs to protect its guests’ safety with the resumption of services.

Photo: Turkish Airlines

Onboard heath and safety measures

Planned with scientific evidence in mind, the flag carrier distributes to its guests “Hygiene Kits” containing a face mask, disinfectant, and antiseptic cloth.

Also, “Hygiene Specialist” cabin crew have been assigned to implement both on-board hygiene and social distancing steps for safe passenger travel.

In addition, TK’s aircraft are disinfected by thorough cleaning methods prior to each flight. Cabin hygiene is ensured, as all aircraft contact points are thoroughly cleaned using chemicals that are safe for human health and with methods that are scientifically proven to be effective.

Finally, unique equipment and chemicals are used for various surfaces, such as seats, windows, screens, and lavatories

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Turkish Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0