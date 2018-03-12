Turkish Airlines Finalizes Order for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

MIAMI — Today, Turkish Airlines and Boeing concluded a firm order for 25 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with options for five additional airplanes.

This announcement makes the carrier the 71st customer to buy the aircraft type.

“We are pleased to finalize a landmark agreement that will bring significant benefit to Turkish Airlines and aviation industry,” said M. İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee.

According to the Turkey flag carrier, the firm order will meet the increasing demand at its base, Istanbul’s third airport. Thus, improving the flying experience for all passengers.

By the end of last year, Turkish Airlines signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), one for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and another one for 30 Airbus A350-900s.

Furthermore, Aycı expressed joy, on behalf of the company, for the acquisition of the Dreamliner to its ever-expanding fleet in 2023, and guaranteed that it will increase “significantly raise our passengers’ satisfaction and play an important role in our plans for our new hub, the new Istanbul airport.”

Turkish Airlines has been interested in the Boeing 787 for many years. It was widely believed that the carrier was closing in on an order for the next generation aircraft in 2016 before a coup d’état attempt and several terrorist attacks left the country’s economy fragile.

Moreover, the Turksih carrier continues to expand its fleet of Boeing aircraft.

In September 2017, it added three more 777 Freighters. Currently, it manages a fleet of 328 commercial and cargo aircraft, 310 and 18 respectively.

Likewise, it operates scheduled services to 302 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, flying to 120 countries in total.

“We are confident that Turkish Airlines will enjoy the Dreamliner’s unmatched fuel efficiency, range, and superior cabin features,” shared Kevin McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President, and Chief Executive Officer.