Turkish Airlines Draws the World’s Biggest National Flag in the Sky

  Turkish Airlines Draws the World's Biggest National Flag in the Sky MIAMI – Turkish Airlines performed one of the most significant flights on April 23, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Grand National Assembly, National Sovereignty and Children's Day....
April 23
13:54 2020
MIAMI – Turkish Airlines performed one of the most significant flights on April 23, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Grand National Assembly, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

The TC-JJF registered Boeing 777-300 (ER) type aircraft, which arrived in
Ankara in the morning for this special flight, took off from Esenboğa Airport on April 23 at 09:40, local time.

Representing the date April 23, 1920, flight TK1920 lasted approximately two hours and followed a route in which the crescent and star symbols in the Turkish flag were drawn.

After the flight, which was followed by many through the live air traffic site Flightradar24 that provides flight tracking data, a crescent-star route emerged and passed into Turkish aviation history.

Cpt. Öner Samyel and Cpt. Murat Gülkanat, who made this meaningful flight that left its mark in the heavens, made a special announcement in the sky above the Assembly building itself, which was opened 100 years ago.

In the announcement referring to the statement of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, “Sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the nation”, it was emphasized that Turkish Airlines ensured that his legacy lived on in the skies.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. İlker Aycı said:

“The inauguration day of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, founded a hundred years ago to represent the will of a nation which went great lengths to ensure its freedom and independence, was gifted to our children by its founder Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk as “April 23, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day”, reflecting the confidence in the next generation in the safekeeping of these sacred values. As our country’s national flag carrier, we dedicate today’s exclusive flight to our children, the guardians of our future.”

0