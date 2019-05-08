Turkish Airlines Confirms 787-9 To New York, Boston, DC, Caracas

MIAMI — Turkish Airlines has unveiled some of the initial routes its upcoming Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will be deployed on as soon as it takes delivery of the first one later this year.

Starting in July 2019, Turkish Airlines is expected to see the new plane launch flights between Istanbul and the very popular holiday city of Antalya. However key changes are expected to go into the 2020 summer season.

Boston, New York, Washington DC, Montreal

Starting on March 20, 2020, the airline will replace its daily Airbus A330-300 aircraft on the Istanbul-Boston (BOS) operation with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Later on, Montreal (YUL) will welcome the Turkish carrier’s Dreamliner on March 29 on a four-weekly rotation, also replacing an A330-300.

As predicted by Airways in early March, flights TK3/TK4 between Istanbul and New York (JFK), will see the 787-9 replace the A330-300 between March 9 and March 28, 2020 on a daily basis.

As far as flights TK11/TK12 to JFK are concerned, will also see the equipment upgrade, starting March 29 on a once-per-week basis. New York will see both the airline’s 777-300ER and 787-9 Dreamliner.

Lastly, Washington DC will welcome the Turkish Dreamliner on March 29, 2020 on a twice per week rotation, also replacing the airline’s A330-300. Then, on August 8, the airline will make the 787-9’s rotation daily.

Caracas, Havana, Cape Town

A surprising update comes to the depressed market of Venezuela and Cuba, where Turkish Airlines intends to upgrade its four-weekly Airbus A330-200 flights to the bigger and newer Dreamliner. Flights TK183 and 184 to CCS/HAV will upgrade to 787-9 starting March 29, 2020.

And last but not least, Cape Town is the last city to be given 787-9 service by the Turkish carrier. Flights TK44/TK45 will upgrade to Dreamliner service starting March 29, 2020, on a five-weekly rotation.

It is expected that further routes will be announced by the carrier, with Mexico City being one of the best candidates to welcome the Dreamliner in the near future.

New Plane, New Seats

With the arrival of the new Dreamliners, Turkish Airlines is also unveiling an all-new Business Class seat.

The carrier is stepping up the game, getting rid of the old and ubiquitous 2-2-2 and 2-3-2 seat configurations its current Business Class product has to offer and turning it into the improved 1-2-1 layout.

The airline has chosen the Thompson Vantage X seats for its new Boeing 787-9 in 2019 and Airbus A350s in 2020.

The 787s will be configured in an economy heavy layout, with 30 business class and 270 economy seats.

The first of an order of 25 Dreamliners are expected to arrive is expected to arrive during the second quarter of 2019.

These brand-new planes will replace an aging fleet of older and second-hand Airbus A330-200/-300 aircraft, as well as introducing this new product to the airline’s customers.

With deliveries scheduled through 2022, it will take three years for all 25 aircraft to be delivered and streamlined into the vast route network operated by Turkish Airlines.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines has recently moved to the brand-new Istanbul Havalimanı Airport. The airline has grown to a point of becoming the carrier with most destinations served: 304 destinations in 122 countries and carrying over 60 million passengers a year.