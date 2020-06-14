Tunisair Express Resumes Flights To Naples

LONDON – On June 12, 2020, Tunisair Express (UG) resumed flights to Naples International Airport (NAP). The flight departed from Tunis Carthage International Airport (TUN), the first after the lockdown in Italy.

The flight was operated with an ATR72-600 with registration TS-LBF. The plane landed at NAP at around 1:15 p.m. local time, taking off from NAP at 2:45 p.m. local time again for a return flight to TUN.

Photo: Vincenzo Gentile

ATR72-600 service history

The plane is six months old. The delivery date was November 19, 2019, when it entered service with UG.

The aircraft is configured with two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M engines that provide a thrust of 1953kW each. The internal configuration includes 72 seats, all in economy class.

About Tunisair Express

Tunisia Express is based in Tunis, Tunisia, and was founded on 1 August 1991. Formerly known as Tuninter and SevenAir, its parent company is the flag carrier Tunisair. It operates to destinations within Tunisia as well as some services to Italy, France, and Malta.

Photo: Vincenzo Gentile

The birth of the company

From its founding in 1990 until 2000, UG was known in France as Tuninter, and bore the Arabic name “Domestic Airline.” Initially limited to domestic routes, it is still the only airline to fly internally within Tunisia.

Tuninter, as it was then known, obtained permission to begin international operations in 2000.

In honor of the date when it opened its first international routes (07/07/2000), the airline was renamed “SevenAir” (Compagnie Aérienne Sevenair Tunisie).

SevenAir was owned by a relative of the wife of the former President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali (83) and was renamed TunisAir Express following Ben Ali’s departure from Tunisia on 14th January 2011.

Tunisair transported a total of six million passengers between 1992 and 2008, carrying 300,000 passengers in 2008 alone. In December 2015, it was announced that UG would be merged into Tunisair (TU) for the foreseeable future to achieve better profitability.

Featured photo: Marco Macca