Airways Magazine

TUI UK To Return to Spain and Greece

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • American Airlines, Virgin Australia Find Ways to Secure Liquidity MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) said yesterday it has plans to secure US$3.5bn in liquidity while Virgin Australia (VA) plans a debt-to-equity swap as both airlines battle with travel restrictions...
  • Qatar Airways Expands US Network MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) is expanding its flight network across the United States adding Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), and Washington DC (IAD) to the existing...
  

TUI UK To Return to Spain and Greece

TUI UK To Return to Spain and Greece
June 22
03:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Following an announcement from the Spanish government ending its state of emergency, holiday package company TUI announced it would begin service from the UK to select destinations in Spain and Greece starting July 11, 2020.

A summer getaway in paradise might be a possibility for many Britons, now that Spain has said passengers may enter without a two-week quarantine starting June 21. TUI is planning other route openings to Europe from Belgium as early as June 20, 2020.

Commercial director of TUI Richard Sofer has “absolute confidence” that the British government will have lifted its 14-day quarantine policy for those entering the UK by the planned start date of these routes.

TUI UK Summer Destinations

TUI Airways (BY) plans to fly out of London-Gatwick, Manchester, and Birmingham this summer and service Spain’s Tenerife, Lanzarote, Majorca and Ibiza, and to Crete, Rhodes, Kos, and Corfu in Greece.

With the announcement from the Spanish government, rival travel company Jet2Holidays has planned to resume its summer schedule starting July 15, and Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair (FR) now has plans to fly to Spain starting June 21.

Thomson Travel Group plc (TUI) was a business formed by the Thomson Corporation of Canada, when it was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1998. It was acquired by Preussag AG, an industrial and transport conglomerate, in 2000.

Photo Credit Marco Macca

New Safety Measures

Onboard all TUI Group airlines (BY, TB, X3, OR, and 6B), face masks are required on all passengers 6 or older and all crew, and must be replaced every 4 hours.

Passengers must bring as many masks as needed for the outbound and return flight. Other types of protection like scarves are not permitted.

To limit touch on board, only one personal item is allowed per person. Additionally, fewer food items will be available from the snack assortment, TUI Cafe.

Finally, all aircraft are equipped with HEPA air filters, and all aircraft are cleaned every 24 hours.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
TUITUI AirwaysTUI Group
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Luca Flores

Luca Flores

Planespotter in the Los Angeles area who’s been loving aviation since birth. Aspiring airline pilot who loves to travel.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0