TUI UK To Return to Spain and Greece

MIAMI – Following an announcement from the Spanish government ending its state of emergency, holiday package company TUI announced it would begin service from the UK to select destinations in Spain and Greece starting July 11, 2020.

A summer getaway in paradise might be a possibility for many Britons, now that Spain has said passengers may enter without a two-week quarantine starting June 21. TUI is planning other route openings to Europe from Belgium as early as June 20, 2020.

Commercial director of TUI Richard Sofer has “absolute confidence” that the British government will have lifted its 14-day quarantine policy for those entering the UK by the planned start date of these routes.

TUI UK Summer Destinations

TUI Airways (BY) plans to fly out of London-Gatwick, Manchester, and Birmingham this summer and service Spain’s Tenerife, Lanzarote, Majorca and Ibiza, and to Crete, Rhodes, Kos, and Corfu in Greece.

With the announcement from the Spanish government, rival travel company Jet2Holidays has planned to resume its summer schedule starting July 15, and Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair (FR) now has plans to fly to Spain starting June 21.

Thomson Travel Group plc (TUI) was a business formed by the Thomson Corporation of Canada, when it was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1998. It was acquired by Preussag AG, an industrial and transport conglomerate, in 2000.

Photo Credit Marco Macca

New Safety Measures

Onboard all TUI Group airlines (BY, TB, X3, OR, and 6B), face masks are required on all passengers 6 or older and all crew, and must be replaced every 4 hours.

Passengers must bring as many masks as needed for the outbound and return flight. Other types of protection like scarves are not permitted.

To limit touch on board, only one personal item is allowed per person. Additionally, fewer food items will be available from the snack assortment, TUI Cafe.

Finally, all aircraft are equipped with HEPA air filters, and all aircraft are cleaned every 24 hours.