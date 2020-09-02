LONDON – TUI will stop holidays and flights to Zante (ZTH), following 16 cases of COVID-19 on board a flight to Cardiff (CWL).

From tommorow, holidays to Zante will be taken off the TUI website as it tries to grip with the damage caused by this controversy.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Context

TOM6215 was the flight from ZTH to CWL that resulted in nearly 200 people having to self-isolate upon arrival into Wales. According to passengers onboard, TUI was not following the proper protocol for COVID-19 flying.

A passenger on board the flight told UK outlet BBC that the flight had an “inept Crew who couldn’t care less. This flight was a debacle. The chap next to me had his mask around his neck.”

“Not only did the airline not pull him up on it, they gave him a free drink when he said he knew a member of the Crew. Loads of people were taking their masks off and wandering up and down the aisles to talk to others.”

“As soon as the flight landed, a load of people took their masks off immediately.”

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Situation in Greece

At the moment, there are around 14 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Greece in the seven days to August 31. This is down from 14.9 a week earlier.

For the UK Government to intervene and impose restrictions, cases need to be over 20 per 100,000.

There were previous restrictions placed on the country but were lifted in July when international exemptions were first permitted. After the TUI incident, officials in Wales and Scotland called for English politicians to review the restrictions around Greece.

Scotland went an additional step further and from 0400L tommorow, people will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Stronger Protections Needed?

As mentioned on Monday, ZTH has random COVID-19 testing, whereas CWL does not clearly outline on its website whether it does. With the cases coming from ZTH, it would suggest that the “random” COVID-19 testing is not robust enough.

This could be the reason why politicians are now placing pressure on the UK Government to impose restrictions once again.

It will be interesting to see what the respective governments do next and whether the requirements for restrictions will be tightened to around 10-15 per 100,000 instead of 20.