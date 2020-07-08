TUI Netherlands Operates Humanitarian Flight

LONDON – Last night, a TUI Netherlands (OR) Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registered PH-TFM, landed at Rome Fiumicino Airport as flight TB9441 and took off to HKG with code JAF49E.

According to our internal sources, the AMS-FCO sector was made with PPE on board and then they departed to Hong Kong for a ferry flight, in Hong Kong then they will board Orange citizines and rempatriate them in Netherlands.

PH-TFM landing at Rome FCO airport today – Credits: Daniel Veronesi-RomeAviationSpotters

TUI Netherlands

TUI Netherlands, legally incorporated as TUI Airlines Netherlands (formerly branded as Arkefly and Arke), is a Dutch charter airline headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk on the grounds of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in Haarlemmermeer, Netherlands.

Operations in Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles began on 15 July 2004 as DutchCaribbeanExel which was originally part of the Exel Aviation Group but was later taken over, together with parent airline HollandExel, by the TUI Group and renamed Arkefly Curaçao.

Arkefly Logo

Arkefly

ArkeFly started weekly flights to St. Maarten from Amsterdam on 2 December 2007 but discontinued this service in November 2008. TUI holds that flights may resume if the volume of tourists travelling to St. Maarten increases. Operations to Orlando, Miami, Puerto Vallarta, and Israel began in 2011.

On May 13, 2015, it was announced by the TUI Group that all five of TUI’s airline subsidiaries will be named TUI, whilst keeping their separate Air Operator’s Certificate, taking over three years to complete. Arkefly was the first to undergo the change and was renamed TUI on 1 October 2015 – therefore changing the airline’s name also.

PH-TFM taking off from FCO to HKG – Credits: Matei Dascalu-RomeAviationSpotters

Humanitarian Support Flights to Rome Fiumicino Airport

During the outgoing Coronavirus global pandemic, Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) was a key-airport for humanitarian flights from China and all around the world to Italy, as the main hub of Alitalia, Italian flag carrier. All the activities were shut down as no flights were inbound or outbound, just a few flights were kept going for repatriation flights.

During May and June the airport restarts to see the “ordinary” traffic moving a lot of cargo flights, as we stated on this pages, during last few weeks also Biman Bangladesh did three repatriation flights, then today get banned because the last flight took 20 new cases of coronavirus in Rome.

