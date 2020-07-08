Airways Magazine

TUI Netherlands Operates Humanitarian Flight

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Boeing Re-builds The 737 MAX MIAMI – Last week was very important for Boeing; it received the go-ahead for the 737 MAX recertification by the FAA. After three days of a battery of tests, Steve...
  • Bulgaria Air Adds Flights to Major Cities LONDON – National carrier Bulgaria Air (FB) continues to restore its flight schedule, adding in July and August new additional frequencies to some of the most preferred transfer points in...
  

TUI Netherlands Operates Humanitarian Flight

TUI Netherlands Operates Humanitarian Flight
July 08
07:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Last night, a TUI Netherlands (OR) Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registered PH-TFM, landed at Rome Fiumicino Airport as flight TB9441 and took off to HKG with code JAF49E.

According to our internal sources, the AMS-FCO sector was made with PPE on board and then they departed to Hong Kong for a ferry flight, in Hong Kong then they will board Orange citizines and rempatriate them in Netherlands.

PH-TFM landing at Rome FCO airport today – Credits: Daniel Veronesi-RomeAviationSpotters

TUI Netherlands

TUI Netherlands, legally incorporated as TUI Airlines Netherlands (formerly branded as Arkefly and Arke), is a Dutch charter airline headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk on the grounds of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in Haarlemmermeer, Netherlands.

Operations in Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles began on 15 July 2004 as DutchCaribbeanExel which was originally part of the Exel Aviation Group but was later taken over, together with parent airline HollandExel, by the TUI Group and renamed Arkefly Curaçao.

Arkefly Logo

Arkefly

ArkeFly started weekly flights to St. Maarten from Amsterdam on 2 December 2007 but discontinued this service in November 2008. TUI holds that flights may resume if the volume of tourists travelling to St. Maarten increases. Operations to Orlando, Miami, Puerto Vallarta, and Israel began in 2011.

On May 13, 2015, it was announced by the TUI Group that all five of TUI’s airline subsidiaries will be named TUI, whilst keeping their separate Air Operator’s Certificate, taking over three years to complete. Arkefly was the first to undergo the change and was renamed TUI on 1 October 2015 – therefore changing the airline’s name also.

PH-TFM taking off from FCO to HKG – Credits: Matei Dascalu-RomeAviationSpotters

Humanitarian Support Flights to Rome Fiumicino Airport

During the outgoing Coronavirus global pandemic, Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) was a key-airport for humanitarian flights from China and all around the world to Italy, as the main hub of Alitalia, Italian flag carrier. All the activities were shut down as no flights were inbound or outbound, just a few flights were kept going for repatriation flights.

During May and June the airport restarts to see the “ordinary” traffic moving a lot of cargo flights, as we stated on this pages, during last few weeks also Biman Bangladesh did three repatriation flights, then today get banned because the last flight took 20 new cases of coronavirus in Rome.

Featured image: TUI Boeing 757-28A G-OOBF. Photo: ©Hiro NIshikura

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
TUI Netherlands
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Filippo Martini

Filippo Martini

Italian guy from Rome, currently based at MAN. Proudly admin of RomeAviationSpotters planespotter group, and spotter. I love aviation since I was young.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0