MIAMI – TUI Fly (BY) took delivery of a new Boeing 737 MAX 8, registered as G-TUMJ, following the removal of the type’s ban by EASA. BY is thus the first European airline to receive the Boeing jet after its grounding.

Following the MCAS system update, each aviation safety agency stipulated the updates and training to be done on both the aircraft and pilots, before the aircraft could fly again.

TUI Take the first Boeing 737 MAX8 after the ban removal, as G-TUMJ. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

The Aircraft

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 MSN 44604 is the eighth of 11 delivered to the British division. Registered as G-TUMJ, it is configured in economy class only with 189 seats. The engines are the CFM LEAP-1B.

The aircraft made its first test flight on January 30, 2021, departing from San Antonio to Moses Lake. Before being handed over to the company, the type performed another five test flights.

The delivery flight complete by the brand new 737 MAX8 for TUI Fly. The aircraft is registered as G-TUMJ Photo source: Flightradar24

The Delivery Flight to Gatwick

The plane, bound for London Gatwick (LGW), left Seattle at 15:47 local time. With a non-stop flight of 9:34h, the MAX landed at LGW at 09:31 local time.

MSN 44604 reached a maximum speed of 511 knots (952 km/h) with a maximum altitude of 41,000 feet (12,500 meters).

Featured image: TUI Take the first Boeing 737 MAX 8 after the ban removal, as G-TUMJ. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.