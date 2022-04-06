DALLAS – TUI fly Belgium (TB) began flying from Brussels Airport (BRU) to Miami International Airport (MIA) for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2.

According to an airport press release, TB now operates between the two cities twice a week using the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. With the addition of the TB route, MIA now has direct service to 17 cities in Europe.

Royal Air Maroc’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, registered as CN-RGZ. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

A Moroccan Return

Royal Air Maroc (AT) is also set to relaunch a nonstop service between MIA and Casablanca (CMN) on a twice-weekly basis, according to the release.

The CMN route will be the second international route to come back to MIA in April and will represent a return of direct passenger service to the African continent from MIA, according to the release.

The return of nonstop passenger service to BRU and CMN from MIA represents an ever-stronger international portfolio for the Magic City, especially considering that strong cargo connections already exist between BRU and MIA.

Featured image: TUI fly Belgium Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered as OO-JDL. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways