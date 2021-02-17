MIAMI – TUI (TB) has completed the first European commercial flight with the recertified Boeing 737 MAX 8 from Brussels (BRU) to Malaga (AGP).

The type was re-certified just last week by EASA after a 20-month ban from the world’s skies, and this week saw GCAA approve the 737 MAX to resume flying in the United Arab Emirates. FlyDubai (FZ) is the only UAE airline to have the Boeing jet in its fleet.

TUI Boeing 737 MAX8 test flight. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

TUI’s Boeing 737 MAX 8

The airline’s Boeing 737 MAX 8, registered as OO-MAX, was delivered to the carrier on January 29, 2018. The type is three years and one month old. Configured in economy class only, the aircraft has 189 seats. Its engines are CFM international’s LEAP-1B.

TUI Boeing 737 MAX 8 test flight. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

The Flight

According to Radarbox.com, the aircraft departed from Brussels at 09:30 CET. The plane flew for two hours and thirty-one minutes, before landing in Malaga at 12:14 CET. During the flight, the aircraft was traveling at a cruising altitude of 39,000 feet.

TUI Fly Belgium Boeing 737 MAX8 first European flight. Photo: Radarbox

Which European Airlines Will Be Next to Fly the Boeing 737 MAX?

The next airlines flying the 737 MAX will be Smartwings (QS), which will operate the type from Prague to Palma de Mallorca from February 25. A few days later, exactly on March 1, Norwegian Airlines (DY) announced it will use the Boeing 737 MAX from Oslo to Hamburg and Stockholm.

Icelandair (FI) will be the third, restoring the aircraft a week later, on March 8. Finally, Ryanair (FR) is keen to begin 737 MAX operations. However, the European LCC is still awaiting its first delivery.

Featured image: TUI’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 test flight. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.