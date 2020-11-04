LONDON – TUI Airways (BY) UK has stated that it will not operate flights from England and Wales from November 5 to December 2 due to UK restrictions, while in Scotland flights will continue regularly. All holidays scheduled to depart the UK until Wednesday, November 4 will operate as normal.

With the different restrictions applied in Scotland, the holiday packages remain unchanged. All BY UK customers with accommodation-only bookings can travel if they wish, or choose to change for free.

TUI UK Boeing 787. Photo: TUI

Statement from TUI UK Managing Director

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director of TUI UK and Ireland, said, “The UK government’s latest decision to implement a second national lockdown is another blow for the travel industry, which has already been brought to its knees after almost eight months of continued uncertainty.”

“However, public health must be the priority right now and we, therefore, cannot take customers on holiday from England and Wales from 5 November up until 2 December. We appreciate that the government has recognized the toll these restrictions will have on the sector and its employees and we’re pleased that the furlough scheme has been extended throughout November.”

“These new measures reiterate the vital importance of a move to airport testing to allow those who want to travel to do so safely. “We will continue to monitor the government’s advice and review our holiday programme in line with this.”

TUI Boeing 757-236 at take off. Photo: Alan Wilson.

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.