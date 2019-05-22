TUI Adds Nonstop Service To Morocco From Newcastle Base

MIAMI — The United Kingdoms’ largest holiday company, TUI, has announced it will begin flights to Agadir in Morocco during the Summer 2020 season from the carrier’s North Eastern base at Newcastle International Airport.

The inaugural flight from Newcastle to Agadir will depart on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and will operate once a week.

TUI Boeing 737-800 at Newcastle International Airport (EGNT/NCL)

Agadir is located on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean near the foot of the Atlas Mountains, situated 315 miles south of Casablanca.

“We are really pleased to be adding Agadir to the summer 2020 program from Newcastle Airport,” said TUI’s UK and Ireland Director of Aviation Planning, Karen Switzer.

“We are always looking to add routes to the program that we know our customers will enjoy and we’re delighted to be providing holidaymakers with even more choice and the opportunity to experience our wide range of hotel concepts and great destinations from their local airport.”

A rare moment when TUI Airways sent 2 of their state of the art Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Newcastler Airport.

From Newcastle, TUI already serves a wide diversity of destinations, including Spain, Greece, Turkey, Portugal, the USA, Cyprus, Italy, Jamaica, and Switzerland.

Currently, TUI operates three Boeing 737-800s from its Newcastle base, as well as 787-8 Dreamliners on flights to Montego Bay in Jamaica, Cancun Mexico, and Orlando in the USA.

“I’m extremely pleased that TUI has continued their investment in the region by adding this brand new route for Summer 2020,” said Richard Knight, Chief Operating Officer at Newcastle Airport.

“Morocco offers an exciting new destination option for our passengers and I’m sure that the wide choice of resorts, fantastic weather, and Blue Flag beaches will be a real hit with the North East traveling public.”

TUI Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at Newcastle International Airport (EGNT/NCL)

In 2018 Newcastle Airport handled 5,332,238 passengers—a rise of 30,000 compared to 2017.

The NorthEast has plenty of untapped potential for carriers looking to add new destinations, with new destinations proving popular.

Morocco stands to be an exciting addition to the 2020 calendar for jet-setters from the NorthEast looking for somewhere new to spend vacation time.