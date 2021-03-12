MIAMI – Yesterday, an Airbus A300B4-2F belonging to Venezuelan Transcarga International Airways (T9) performing flight T9-1527 from Bogota (BOG) to Caracas (CCS) sustained an uncontained engine failure of the number one engine (left side).

According to Aviation Safety Network, Flight Safety Foundation, and Volavi, a Colombian aviation website, the aircraft started take-off from runway 31L when a loud bang was heard. The aircraft aborted the take-off and returned to the parking stand.

It appeared that engine’s number one had suffered a large uncontained failure which resulted in the expulsion of part of the compressor rotor. The heavy piece was projected out of the runway area and landed on a street adjacent to the airport and ended against the door of a shop. There were no victims or injuries, a motorcycle rider was nearly missed by the heavy piece of metal.

Transcarga International Airways Airbus A300. Photo: Damian delgado via the airline’s website @daaldehe

A 37.6-year-old Aircraft

The aircraft involved is an A300B4-203F, registered as YV560T, that, according to Planespotters, was delivered to Eastern Airlines in 1983, went thru ten different owners among those continental Airlines, Pan American, Oman Air, and TNT to be then acquired by T9 in September 2014. The aircraft, MSN 261, was converted as a freighter in July 2000 and is 37.6 years old.

Transcarga International Airways was founded in 1998 by a Venezuelan businessman and started operations in 2001. T9 has a fleet of two Airbus A300B4-203F, two Embraer 120 and two Piper Navajo.

Featured image: Transcarga International Airways Airbus A300 aircraft. Photo: Damian delgado via the airline’s website @daaldehe

