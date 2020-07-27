Transavia Legal Action Prospects over Refund Policies

MIAMI – Consumentenbond, a Dutch consumer association, is considering taking legal action against low-cost airline Transavia (HV). The reason is that the latter is refusing to refund passengers for canceled flights due to coronavirus.

The association says it has received multiple complaints about the airline. However, talks aimed at clarifying the situation earlier this month have failed to produce a result.

Customers complained about the airline’s reluctance to allow cash returns and the amount of time it takes to get a refund.

They also complained about the additional costs they are charged for rebookings and the difficulties of accessing the airline’s customer service.

Transavia Reluctant to Face The Music?

Consumentenbond director Sandra Molenaar said in a press release that HV keeps ignoring the problem.

The director alleges that the airline’s replies are ambiguous, contradictory, and in some cases “completely untrue.”

According to DutchNews.nl, what type a court case is likely to take is still being sorted out. However, the organization did say both individual cases and a class action suit are being looked into.

Speeding up Refunds

Ministry of Transport inspectors instructed airlines earlier this month to speed up repayments to affected customers.

The association has said that it acknowledges the financial challenges that airlines face. “Consumers, however, have the right to get back their money,” the statement said.

Transavia resumed international flights to Naples (NAP) from Amsterdam Schipol (AMS) on June 18, 2020.

