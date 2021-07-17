MIAMI – On Thursday, Honolulu-based Transair (Rhoades Aviation) was grounded by the FAA following an emergency water landing on July 2.

The now infamous Transair Flight 810, which involved a Boeing 737-200, water ditched four miles south of Oahu following engine failures. Preceding the crash, radio communications indicate that both of the aircraft’s engines were overheating and were shutting down.

The two-man pilot team, both of whom were rescued, had trouble maintaining altitude and were unable to make a successful return to Honolulu.

Fuselage of Transair Flight 810 on Sea Floor | Photo: NTSB

Trouble for Rhoades

Transair, owned and operated by Rhoades Aviation, is now revealed to have been under investigation by the FAA for maintenance and safety practices.

The FAA made it clear, however, that the agency’s decision to ground the airline was separate from the incident on July 2.

This past week, the NTSB released photos of the ditched aircraft from the seafloor, showing the aircraft in multiple pieces. According to the FAA, Rhoades Aviation is left with a single operational Boeing 737-200, leaving a major gap in the airline’s capabilities.

The airline’s operations largely revolve around a contract with the USPS to transport mail from the mainland to smaller islands in Hawaii.

Photo: Aeroprints.com via Wikimedia (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:N827BE_Short_SD.360_Transair_(7173987241).jpg)

Rhoades’ Remaining Fleet

According to Transair’s website, the airline has five Boeing 737-200s in its fleet, along with a further five Bombardier Shorts SD3-60-300s.

However, airfleets.net shows just one Boeing 737 in its fleet. The sole aircraft, N413JG, appears to be a VIP configured 36-year-old Boeing 737-200. The aircraft last flew on July 12, 2021, from Chino (CNO) to Santa Maria (SMX), in California.

The aging aircraft was originally delivered to America West Airlines in 1984 and operated for various airlines in North America before making its way to Transair in 2015.