MIAMI – A Transair (R9) Boeing 737-275C(A) with registration N810TA, made an emergency water landing this morning in the ocean near Honolulu.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and local fire helicopters responded and rescued both pilots. At the time of this writing, their condition is unknown. The pilots had reported engine trouble on board cargo flight T4810 and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land in the water around 2:30 am.

The R9 cargo flight was bound for Kahului (OGG) after taking off from runway 08R at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) at 01:33 hours local time. Soon after, the pilots reported engine issues and the flight crew initiated a turn back to the airport, receiving vectors from ATC.

According to aviation-safety.net, the flight reported that engine number one had failed, making it difficult to maintain altitude. ATC gave the crew heading directions because they couldn’t see the airport. ATC then proposed diverting to Kalaeloa Airport (JRF), which was closer by, after receiving a low altitude alert from the airplane.

However, the plane was unable to reach JRF and was ditched just 9 km WSW off HNL. According to the safety portal, the Boeing 737-275C Advanced cargo plane was damaged beyond repair. The type was 46 years old.

Comments from US Federal Aviation Administration

“The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” according to the FAA. “According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.”

Transair is based at HNL in Honolulu, Hawaii. The carrier operates cargo flights under the name Transair and passenger charter and tour flights under the name Transair Global.

The combined Transair and Transair Express all-cargo fleet of five Boeing 737 and five Bombardier SD3-60-300 aircraft has been serving the Hawaiian islands of Kauai, Maui, Kona, and Hilo since 1982, with additional service to Lanai and Molokai. Additionally, cargo charters are offered to and from any location in Hawaii.

Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Photo: Ron Reiring, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

This is a developing story.