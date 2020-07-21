Airways Magazine

TAP Air Portugal Launches Azores-Boston Route

TAP Air Portugal Launches Azores-Boston Route

July 21
18:24 2020
MIAMI – TAP Air Portugal (TP) has launched a new non-stop route from Boston, US, to Ponta Delgada in the Azores autonomous region in Portugal. This is the first non-stop TAP flight since the pandemic hit the sector.

TAP Portugal is taking advantage of the fact that Portuguese-Americans can travel to Portugal. The European Union (EU) already established essential travel to let US travelers enter into the continent.

The last time we covered the Portuguese flag carrier was in February when it announced the signing of a brand-new non-corporate Joint venture Agreement (JVA) with Brazilian carrier, Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD).

TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330-941 CS-TUJ. Photo: ©Vincezo Pace

TAP Route schedule

The service to the Azores region will run three times per week. The chosen aircraft will be TP’s new Airbus A321LR to offer Business Class, Economy Class, and EconomyXtra.

According to TP VP Sales, Carlos Paneiro, Ponta Delgada is an “incredibly popular” destination for Portuguese Americans in summer.

Thus, the company is introducing a new offer taking into account travel bans and hard times for industry.

Travel + Leisure readers named the Azores destination as #4 in Europe’s Best Islands and #11 in World’s Best Islands, said CEO at Visit Azores, Luís Capdeville Botelho.

The majority of TAP Portugal’s fleet is manufactured by Airbus.
Airbus A330-200

Route inauguration

The inaugural flight departed yesterday afternoon from Ponta Delgada, Portugal. Then, it landed last evening at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) 24 minutes earlier than scheduled arrival.

Meanwhile, the first outbound flight departed at night from Boston and arived early this morning in Ponta Delgada.

Massport Aviation Director, Ed Freni ensured the safety and health of passengers and employees.

As a result, the airport is encouraging international travelers to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. In addition, BOS asked them to take quarantine for 14 days once they arrive.

Due to the EU travel ban, the carrier is not operating its Boston-Lisbon stopover route.

Featured image: TAP Portugal A330-900NEO arriving at Lisbon_airport. Photo: TAP Portugal.

About Author

Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

0