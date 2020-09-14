MIAMI – Tap Air Portugal (TP) has announced it will launch six new routes across Europe and Africa in Summer 2021. Next year also sees the restart of flights postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The new destinations include Ibiza and Fuerteventura, in Spain and Zagreb, in Croatia; Oujda, in Morocco; and Djerba and Monastir, in Tunisia.

Additionally, the carrier’s inaugural flights from Lisbon to Cancun, Cape Town, Agadir, and Santiago de Compostela announced for this year will take place in 2021.

The frequencies will take off in March, May and June, but tickets to all are now available for sale.

TAP Air Portugal A330-900neo just arriving at Lisbon Airport. Photo: TAP Air Portugal.

Summer 2021 Detailed Schedule

In March, the carrier will service flights between Portugal and Zagreb, Croatia on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

For Spain, TP will start operations in June with two weekly Lisbon-Ibiza flights and one Lisbon-Fuerteventura frequency per week. Both services will be available on weekends.

The Summer schedule heads to the African continent with two weekly flights to Oujda, Morocco on Saturdays, and Sundays. Finally, Tunisia will be another destination, with the carrier flying twice per week to Djerba and Monastir.

Taking into account previous suspensions, TP also informed that the mentioned routes will be adjusted whenever circumstances require.