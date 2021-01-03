MAIMI – Turkish Airlines (TK) has suspended flights from the UK amid a new strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, TK flights from Turkey to the UK will continue as planned with scheduled transit stops continuing as well.

Despite the size of the UK market for TK, public health is taking precedence.

Turkish Cargo Boeing 787-9 arriving at MIA Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

Public Health

Following the new virus strain being detected by 15 arrivals from the UK, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca suspended UK arrivals.

With multiple countries banning UK arrivals, it is hoped that the spread of the new strain has been mitigated.