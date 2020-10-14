MIAMI – Flag carrier Turkish Airlines (TK), decided to resume roundtrips between Lithuanian capital Vilnius (VNO) and the capital of Turkey, Istanbul (IST).

The decision was made later on the writes-off the quarantine protocols by Lithuanian authorities for the travels to Turkey, giving now the possibility direct flights three times a week, according to Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports).

Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways

Lithuanian Airports Are Recovering from COVID-19 Pandemic Distress

In July, according to LRT.lt, the Vilnius Oro Oustas operator said the country’s aviation industry was “climbing out of a deep hole” after the gradual resumption of flights following the almost complete halt in air connections during the two-month quarantine in Lithuania.

Still, the negative aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic are making themselves felt on the return, albeit gradually, to the pre covid operational level.

Nowadays, more than 70 destinations have been restored to most of Europe’s capitals and major cities.

Unfortunately, the gradual return to normal operation is still hampered by the strict protocols for travelers, applied by the health authorities of the small Baltic republic, which require for most countries in the EU area with a contact rate higher than the current one in Lithuania, a 14-day self-isolation.