LONDON – London Stansted (STN)-based charter Titan Airways (ZT) has taken delivery of its first A321LRs, which it intends to operate on behalf of TCS World Travel and other charters.

As mentioned in a simpleflying.com report, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, TCS World Travel has specialized in luxury travel to unique destinations worldwide for the past 25-years. Its CEO, Shelly Cline, said, “This is a momentous occasion for TCS World Travel as we develop and design a new jet that will be the most advanced and comfortable jet in our sector.”

Titan Airways A321LR Photo: Titan Airways

Titan’s Boeing 757 Are Too Old

The new Airbus A321lr from Titan is powered by the latest CFMI CFM-LEAP1A33 engines and is being dry-leased by Air Lease Corporation, the American aircraft leasing firm. The new A321LR aircraft, ZT reports, would burn around 25 percent less fuel than the Boeing 757-200s currently operated by the airline.

The company’s A321LRs have three additional center fuel tanks in addition to the high-efficiency engines, enabling the aircraft to fly about 4,600 without refueling. On October 26, ZT’s first Airbus A321lr left the Hamburg factory. On the other hand , the second one should be delivered in early spring.

Titan Airways Boeing 767 Photo: Titan Airways

Titan Wants an All-Airbus Fleet

Earlier this year, as it moves towards becoming an all-Airbus fleet, ZT revealed its intention to replace its two 20-year-old Boeing-757-200s with new Airbus aircraft. The seats in the two new A321LRs are highly adjustable and can be configured into three different seating configurations. According to Simple Flying, the configurations are as follows:

A single-class layout with 202 seats

A two-class layout with 16 premium seats and 168 standard seats

An all-business configuration with 52 fully lie-flat seats

Additionally, ZT’s A321LR offers the largest and widest cabin on the single-aisle family. The toilets, large and spacious, also make you feel at home. As far as inflight entertainment is concerned, ZT says its entertainment offering is one of the best.

Furthermore, a must feature, both aircraft will be fitted with state-of-the-art high-speed WiFi, providing global Internet access for passengers.

Boeing 757-200 Titan Airways Photo: Titan Airways

Featured image: Titan Airways A321LR. Photo: Titan Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.