MIAMI – Titan Airways (ZT) is preparing to operate the first Airbus A321-200NX(LR) in their fleet on behalf of the British government, according to ch-aviation.

The aircraft, with the registration G-XATW, was delivered to ZT in October 2020 before the cabin was outfitted in November 2020 in Bordeaux (BOD), the aircraft then flew to Norwich (NWI) where it was repainted in a Royal Air Force (RAF) livery.

Following repainting at NWI, the aircraft has returned to London Stansted (STN) where it remains as of March 2021.

Governmental Service and Beyond

Currently it is unclear as to whether the aircraft will be earmarked for government service alone or in spare time be allowed to operate regular charter flights on behalf of ZT.

ZT has a history of operating charter flights to unique locations such as Saint Helena (HLE), a remote island outpost in the Atlantic Ocean, while an A321-211(P2F) of the airline, a passenger to freighter converted A321ceo, has been operating cargo flights out of Miami (MIA) on behalf of Amerijet International (M6) since February 2021.

With ZT expecting another Airbus A321-200NX(LR) soon, it will be interesting to see the broad array of services that the two aircraft will provide.

