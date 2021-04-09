MIAMI – Tigerair Taiwan (IT), a low-cost division of China Airlines (CI), has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, becoming the first operator of the type in the country.

As announced by an Airbus press release, this delivery is the first of 15 aircraft to join the IT fleet. The A320neo offers the carrier the possibility to increase capacity and expand its network in Asia. The range capabilities of the aircraft, up to 3200nm, allows flights of a seven hours duration from Taipei Taoyuan Airport (TPE).

Airbus A320neo flight test Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

The A320neo

The A320Neo allows increased savings with low operating costs while granting maximum comfort to travelers in the widest single class cabin, with a layout of 180 seats, compared to other single-aisle aircraft.

The aircraft is powered by new PW1100G engines, includes the latest technologies and improved sharklets allowing a 20% reduction in fuel consumption. Moreover, it maintains high commonality with A320ceo simplifying maintenance operations.

At the end of March 2021, the A320neo family counts 7400 firm orders from 120 global customers, according to Airbus.