LONDON – Change at the top is taking place at Lufthansa Group’s SWISS International Air Lines (LX), Brussels Airlines (SN), and Lufthansa Cargo AG (LH).

With the management shakeup, Dieter Vranckx is set to become the new CEO of LX, Peter Gerber that of SN, representing the political interests of the Group in Brussels; and finally, Dorothea von Boxberg, the new CEO of Lufthansa Cargo AG.

SWISS Boeing 777-300(ER) | Photo: SWISS

Change at the Top

Dieter Vranckx (47), currently CEO of SN, was today appointed to his new position by the SWISS Board of Directors. He will assume his new duties on January 1, 2021, succeeding Thomas Klühr, who will leave the company as planned at the end of the year. Dieter Vranckx will be succeeded as CEO at SN by Peter Gerber (56).

Subject to the pending resolution by the Board of Directors of SN Airholding, Gerber, who is currently Chairman of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG, will move to Belgium effective March 1, 2021. There, he will also assume the newly created function as Lufthansa Group Chief Representative for European Affairs in Brussels.

As Peter Gerber’s successor as CEO of Lufthansa Cargo AG, Box-berg (46) will also assume her new position on March 1, 2021, following a resolution by the Supervisory Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG.

Airbus A330-223, OO-SFU,_Photo: Brussels Airlines.

Statement from Lufthansa

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said, “With today’s decisions, three experienced and accomplished executives from our own ranks are taking on important management tasks in the core business of our Group.”

“Dieter Vranckx has worked successfully for the Lufthansa Group in various airlines and on three continents. His vast international experience and broad-based airline expertise make him a first-class choice for the management of SWISS.”

Spohr also said, “Peter Gerber has proven himself in many management positions within the Lufthansa Group that he is not only an outstanding airline manager but that he can also bring difficult political negotiations to a successful conclusion.”

“He will bring this experience to his new dual role in Brussels. Dorothea von Boxberg has played a major role in the current success of Lufthansa Cargo AG in recent years, not only as a sales expert. With her experience and know-how, she will continue to expand the strong competitive position of our cargo division.”

Lufthansa Cargo Boeing 777F. Photo: tjdarmstadt.

Featured image: From left: Dieter Vranckx, Peter Gerber, Dorothea von Boxberg. Photo: Lufthansa Group

