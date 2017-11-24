Thomas Cook Has a Bid for Monarch Slots at London Gatwick

MIAMI – Thomas Cook has a bid on bankrupt Monarch Airlines landing and take-off slots at London Gatwick Airport (LGW).

Reuters announced this after Monarch’s administrator, KPMG, secured rights to sell the slots, assured by two sources that were close to the discussion.

“We’ve expressed an interest,” one source said, confirming that Thomas Cook had bid for slots at Gatwick but not at Luton.

However, other airlines already expressed their interest in acquiring Monarch’s slots at the London airports: EasyJet, IAG, Wizz and Norwegian.

EasyJet is the one that has shown the most interest over the slots dispute, which are estimated by the bankrupt airline in £60 million ($80 million), the same amount they owe to theCivil Aviation Authority’s (CAA’s) for emergency passenger repatriation flights.

Nevertheless, KPMG was currently seeking clarification in court over whether it has the right to sell the airline’s slots at airports. This week the administrator won an appeal against a previous London High Court court stated.

It ruled Monarch’s lost any rights over the potentially valuable slots since it was no longer capable of operating any flights.

Now that they are legally solved, the administrator will recover money for creditors by transferring rights to use the slots at LGW and Luton Airport.

Monarch Airlines has had a hard time since their October collapse. Financially the airline has the £60 million debt to CAA, as well as the huge amount of money it owes to pilots, crew, and staff.

Greybull Capital stated on November 1st that profits coming from assets’ sales would be used to pay the remaining debt with CAA’s, but they also have the responsibility to pay employees after the airline’s actions left nearly 2,000 staff members jobless, and suffering the huge financial losses.