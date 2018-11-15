These Are United’s First European 787-10 Destinations

MIAMI – United has unveiled the first six European destinations that its brand-new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners will be deployed on starting from March 30, 2019. Frankfurt, Tel Aviv, Paris, Barcelona, Brussels, and Dublin have been appointed to welcome the airline’s newest plane for the Summer 2019 season.

The airline listed six European routes operating from its hub in Newark-Liberty International Airport, launching between March 30 and May 22 next year.

Start Flight Depart Time Arrive Time March 30 UA 960 Newark (EWR) 7:50 p.m. Frankfurt (FRA) 9:20 a.m. March 30 UA 84 Newark (EWR) 4:55 p.m. Tel Aviv (TLV) 10:15 a.m. April 29 UA 57 Newark (EWR) 6:40 p.m. Paris (CDG) 7:45 a.m. April 29 UA 120 Newark (EWR) 7:30 p.m. Barcelona (BCN) 9:00 a.m. May 22 UA 999 Newark (EWR) 6:30 p.m. Brussels (BRU) 7:45 a.m. May 22 UA 23 Newark (EWR) 7:25 p.m. Dublin (DUB) 7:05 a.m.

United became America’s first carrier to take delivery of the largest variant of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in early November, flying the plane from Boeing’s assembly line in Charleston, South Carolina, straight to Washington-Dulles.

“United is proud to offer more seats between New York and Europe than any other carrier and our Boeing 787-10 aircraft based in Newark will enable us to connect even more New York City customers to Europe and beyond,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s VP of International Networks.

“We are thrilled to announce six international cities that will be served with this aircraft and we look forward to offering our customers all of the comforts and services of our most advanced aircraft,” he said.

United’s new 787-10s will be configured in a four-class layout, offering 44 all-isle seats in Polaris Business Class, 21 seats in United Premium Plus, 54 in Economy Plus and 199 in Standard Economy.

With these 787-10s, the carrier will be the only one in North America to operate all three -8, -9 and -10 variants alike.

The Boeing 787-10 is expected to enter service on January 7, 2019, linking Los Angeles (LAX), Newark (EWR), and San Francisco (SFO).

As of October, United operates a fleet of 12 Boeing 787-8s and 25 787-9s. In October, it placed an order for nine additional 787-9s. The airline expects to take delivery of 14 787-10s over the next two years.

The -10s can fly up to 6,430 nautical miles offering 20% less fuel than older generation airplanes.

When the carrier launches the -10 commercially, it will join the over 4,700 daily flights across 356 different airports spanning five different continents.