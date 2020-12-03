MIAMI – Today, the last Virgin Atlantic (VS) Boeing 747-400 ever departed from Manchester Airport (MAN) at 9 am local time and headed to Tel Aviv. In September 1988, G-VXLG was delivered to VS and carried the name ‘Ruby Tuesday’.

The 22-year-old aircraft is the last Boeing 747 to leave the carrier’s fleet following the decision by VS to retire the type for more powerful twin-engine airliners, such as the Airbus A350 and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. A move which British Airways (BA) echoed.

Yesterday, another Virgin Boeing 747, The Falcon (G-VLIP), which previously wore the famous Disney Star Wars livery, made what was probably the last Boeing 747 G landing at London Heathrow (LHR), when it was transported from Ciudad Real in preparation for its new life. You can see its Wing Wave in the video below.

2020 and the Boeing 747

The Boeing 747 has an incredible past and was produced only because engine technology was not good enough to maintain long distance travel. To resolve this issue, Boeing engineers decided to put four engines on the aircraft and the 747 was born.

In just about every redesign, it took on a new form, leaving it with a long hump at the front that grew larger as more business people wanted to travel first class. Apart from the pandemic, the industry will remember 2020 as the year the Queen of the Skies retired, leaving its indelible mark in commercial aviation history.

Featured image: G-VXLG (6336741580). Photo: Wiki Commons

