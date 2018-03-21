Thai Lion Air Receives First Boeing 737 MAX 9

MIAMI — Today, Lion Air Group took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 9, which will enter into service with Thai Lion Air in order to support various international routes. Likewise, the airline became the launch operator for the 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

“The 737 MAX 9 is a perfect fit for our growing business in Thailand,” said Capt. Darsito Hendro Seputro, CEO, and Chairman of Thai Lion Air. READ MORE: PAS 2017 Analysis: Lion Air Buys 50 737 MAX 10s “The 737 has been the backbone of our business since we began and we will use the added capacity the airplane provides to expand our network and start additional routes to Bangladesh, China, and India,” Capt. Hendro continued.

Moreover, the 737 MAX 9 aircraft seats up to 220 passengers and offers a maximum range of 3,550 nautical miles. Also, features the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, among others.

“The Lion Air Group is the perfect example of how the 737 MAX family provides a common fleet solution across the single-aisle spectrum,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister.

Back in 2015, Thai Lion Air became the first airline to put the Boeing 737 MAX 8 into service.

According to Boeing, the 737 MAX is the fastest-selling aircraft in its history, gaining over 4,300 orders from 95 customers around the world.

As of today, Lion Air Group is one of the world’s largest operators of the 737 aircraft family, consisting of 116 aircraft fleet, expecting to take delivery of additional 200 Boeing 737 MAXs. Also, the carrier announced its commitment to acquire 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10s.