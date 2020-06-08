Thai Airways Selling To-Go In-Flight Meals

MIAMI – Thai Airways (TG) has started selling its in-flight meals to Bangkok residents. Dubbed the “Eat at Home Campaign,” TG is keeping chefs employed and taking the pressure off of families working at home.

Each “Chef’s Signature Meal Box” contains an entree and dessert, with both Thai and international selections available.

Customers can pre-order one day in advance and pick up their meals at a Puff & Pie shops, Suvarnabhumi Airport, or Don Mueang Airport. TG is partnering with local services to make delivery possible as well.

Airlines find unique ways to make money in the COVID-19 era

Thai Airways is one of many airlines finding creative ways to increase revenue as passenger numbers rest at all-time lows. Thai AirAsia (FD) has joined TG by selling its inflight meals too.

In the United States, airlines are providing enhanced statement credits on co-branded credit cards to incentivize additional spending and revenue.

Worldwide, airlines have implemented flexibility measures for all tickets, allowing for free changes and cancelations in exchange for airline credit. Airlines are also selling frequent flier miles at lower prices than ever before.

However, as air travel slowly resumes, airline revenue-generating strategies are likely to change to normality.