MIAMI – Yesterday, Texel Air (XLR) announced an order for its first Boeing 737-800BCF in response to increased cargo demand.

The Bahrain-based subsidiary of Chisholm Enterprises already operates a fleet of Boeing 737-300 and 737-700 freighters and cites the need to meet higher cargo transport demand and forecasts as part of the rationale for ordering the aircraft.

Texel Air Chief Executive Officer George Chisholm went on to say, “We chose the 737- 800BCF based on its industry-leading performance and cargo capabilities, as well as confidence in Boeing’s conversion services expertise.”

The Boeing 737-800BCF

Based on the popular Boeing 737-800 Next Generation passenger aircraft, the Boeing 737-800BCF program was launched in 2016. The passenger-to-freighter program features modifications to the airframe, including a cargo handling system and a large cargo door.

Boeing touts the aircraft’s fuel efficiency, stating that the Boeing 737-800BCF is 20% more fuel-efficient per ton than the Boeing 737 Classic freighters and can carry up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 lbs) of cargo, with a range of up to 2,025 nautical miles (3,750 km).

On February 16, ASL Aviation Holdings reported it was taking up 10 options for the Boeing 737-800BCF. This follows the initial deal with Boeing, revealed at the Paris Air Show in June 2019. At the time, ASL Airlines Group announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for up to 20 Boeing 737-800BCF. The agreement included 10 firm orders, with 10 purchase rights.

This latest order from Texel Air is a plus for the Boeing 737-800BCF’s 130+ order book, as air cargo market demand remains viable through the COVID-19 pandemic.

