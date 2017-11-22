United Airlines to Launch 10 New Domestic Routes

MIAMI — United Airlines (UAL) just announced new flights to 10 cities in California, Florida, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Oregon and Texas from five of the airline U.S. hubs.

These new routes are expected to be launched in April 2018.

Grant Whitney, United’s Vice President of Domestic Network Planning, said the “new daily services connect customers to important business markets” as well as the “new seasonal summer routes provide more customers with convenient access to enjoy our National Parks.”

The full list of new routes includes:

Hub New Destination Frequency Begins Aircraft Chicago (ORD) El Paso (ELP) 2 flights daily April 9 E170 Chicago (ORD) Wilmington (ILM) 2 flights daily April 9 ERJ Denver (DEN) Jacksonville (JAX) 1 flight daily April 9 E175 Los Angeles (LAX) Redmond (RDM) 2 flights daily April 9 CRJ Los Angeles (LAX) Medford (MFR) 2 flights daily April 9 CRJ New York/Newark (EWR) Elmira (ELM) 2 flights daily April 9 ERJ Washington-Dulles (IAD) Wilmington (ILM) 2 flights daily April 9 ERJ

Wilmington International Airport Deputy Director Gary Broughton said they are “ecstatic” with the new route. “For years we’ve been trying to get another airline in here and now to get nonstop service to two destinations is just fantastic,” he remarked.

According to the carrier, in addition to the new services, UAL will “optimize its O’Hare International Airport (ORD) schedule” to provide shorter connection times and more options for customers connecting through Chicago, beginning in February 2018

In New York’s issue, UAL decision to add flights to the regional airport was taker two years after the carrier dropped its service from Elmira Corning to ORD in April 2016 after American Airlines left the airfield. Yet, United will instead be flying to its hub in Newark.

Tom Santulli, the Top Executive of the local Chemung County, said: “We promised the community this when we lost American, and when we lost Philadelphia, that we were going to come with another hub, and I believe that the hub we have now with Newark is about as good as it gets.”

The seasonal daily service from Chicago and Los Angeles are expected to start in June:

Hub New Destination Frequency Begins Aircraft Chicago (ORD) Fresno (FAT) Daily June 8 CRJ Los Angeles (LAX) Kalispell (FCA) Daily July 7 CRJ Los Angeles (LAX) Missoula (MSO) Daily June 7 CRJ

“We continue to focus on making United the first choice for customers when planning their domestic and international travel,” Whitney remarked.