DALLAS – Technical glitches, not Russian-backed cyber warfare, were responsible for the cancellation of all British Airways (BA) short-haul flights out of London Heathrow (LH) this morning. The airline recognized the problem on Friday and saw problems with its website, app, and airport operations.

A hardware issue was the cause.

Although BA has been caught up in a dispute with Russia, with the UK banning Aeroflot flights and Russia banning BA, that matter did not figure into today’s problem.

British Airways G-EUUC Airbus A320. Photo: Ioan Alonso Gil/Airways

Coming back online

Reuters quoted the airline as saying, “We are extremely sorry that due to the continuing technical issues we are facing we have regrettably had to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow today until midday. Our long-haul services at Heathrow and all flights at Gatwick (LGW) and London City Airport (LCY) are operating planned. But customers may experience some delays. Our website ba.com is working and customers can check-in online and at the airport.”

The airline said that it would refund passengers for canceled flights or rebook them without charge.

As of Saturday afternoon, many flights had resumed. Others remained canceled due to lingering technical problems and out-of-place aircraft and crew due to the earlier problems.

“We know we have let our customers down, and we will do everything we can to make this up to them. But for now, our focus is on getting as many customers and flights away as we can.”

Featured image: British Airways operates A320 family aircraft on European routes. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways