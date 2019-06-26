TAROM To Acquire Nine ATRs for Fleet Renewal

LONDON – In a deal with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), Romanian carrier TAROM will receive nine brand new ATR72-600 aircraft.

Deliveries will commence in October 2019 through to 2020.

This will no doubt be the first of many customers showcased by NAC, especially as the lessor ordered over 100 -600 aircraft back at the Paris Air Show earlier this month.

The aircraft will replace the current seven 42-500 and 72-500 aircraft that are already in the fleet.

TAROM will enjoy around 40% less fuel burn and emitting 40% less CO2 than the current regional jets in the market.

On top of this, these new aircraft will offer the carrier an additional 330,000 seats per year in capacity at the same operating cost as its previous seat level.

It is understood these aircraft will benefit the short haul connectivity in Romania and supporting the development of the more isolated and local communities in the country.

Commenting on the deal was TAROM’s CEO Madalina Mezei, who explained the reasoning behind choosing these new aircraft.

“We have selected ATR after a comprehensive review of competing aircraft, with the ATR 72-600s demonstrating they are the best aircraft to meet our ambitious targets regarding efficiency, modern technology and environmental responsibility.”

“With this aircraft, we will be able to develop new routes and increase frequency and seat availability, whilst introducing the highest levels of comfort and the latest technology into our domestic network.”

Also commenting on the deal was Martin Møller, the Chairman of NAC who thanked TAROM for the business.

ATR-72 short after takeoff

“We are very proud to welcome TAROM as our newest customer”.

“We are confident that the ATR 72-600 aircraft will ensure efficiency in their network for many years to come. We thank TAROM for the confidence they have placed in NAC, and we look forward to building and strengthening our relationship with them in the future”, he added.

Stefano Bortoli, the CEO of ATR also thanked TAROM for the continued business over the last two decades.

“TAROM is among Europe’s most experienced ATR operators. We are proud to see this long-time customer renew its partnership with the ATR 72-600, the regional aircraft with the best environmental credentials.”

“TAROM made its selection after a rigorous evaluation and in selecting the ATR 72-600 they chose more efficiency, more flexibility and more capacity, for long-term benefits”, he added.

It remains clear that NAC, in particular, is not wasting time in assigning new and current customers to the aircraft it has ordered.

The order itself at the Paris Air Show was broken down into an order for 105 units, 35 of which being firm, 35 being options and the other 35 being additional purchasing rights.

The $2 billion deal would begin to see the aircraft delivered from 2020 up to 2025, but the TAROM deal says it will start much earlier.

This was a big order for ATR as it can continue its production rate steadily without the worry about having no orders.

That being said, with market demand requiring around 3,000 new aircraft before the end of 2037, ATR will no doubt continue to secure the orders elsewhere in due time.