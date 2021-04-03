MIAMI – TAROM (RO) has announced a new service between Cluj-Napoca (CLJ) and Iași International Airport (IAS) beginning on April 8, 2021.

The flight will offer a crucial connection within northern Romania as CLJ is both an economic hub and the unofficial capital of the Transylvania region in Romania while IAS, close to the Moldovan border, has one of the largest metro areas in Romania.

RO in a Facebook post highlighted the benefits of the flight, proclaiming that it will save a 6 hour drive or an 8 hour train ride that would otherwise be necessary to connect between the two cities. The route is also tentatively set to be operated by the RO Boeing 737 fleet, although it is not clear if a 737 Classic or 737 Next-Generation (NG) will be used.

Cluj-Napoca (CLJ) serves as both an economic hub and the unofficial capital of the Transylvania region in Romania, view from Parcul Cetățuia. Photo: © Brent Foster – @5starflight

A Busy Year for Romanian Aviation

The new RO route symbolizes what has been a diverse year in Romanian aviation, even by the standards of the industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Animawings, an upstart charter airline, entered the market while HiSky (4H), although Moldovan, has been slowly preparing for a broader entry into the Romanian market, opening a base at IAS.

Furthermore, Blue Air (0B) recently received a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft while preparing to launch a flight between IAS and London (LHR). RO has 5 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on order, with deliveries anticipated for 2023.

RO has had a tough year, needing to cut flights while receiving loans but the new route between CLJ and IAS shall hopefully symbolize a resumption in safe passenger service amid the pandemic.