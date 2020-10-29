MIAMI – Romanian carrier TAROM (RO) has recently canceled several international and domestic flights citing a “complicated current context.”

Service to London (LHR) will be suspended between November 7 and November 30 meanwhile flights to Brussels (BRU) will be canceled on November 2, 9, and 16. Flights to Amsterdam (AMS) are canceled for November 13, 20, 27, and December 4.

Domestic services are taking losses as well with Oradea (OMR) service cancelled on November 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 25, and December 1, 3, 8, 10, 15 along with flights to Satu Mare (SUJ) on November 4 and 6.

TAROM Boeing 737-800 at Cluj-Napoca (CLJ) Photo: © Brent Foster – @5starflight

Tough Times

TAROM said it would allow those who had purchased tickets on the cancelled dates to transfer their flights to other dates.

Earlier in October, RO received a €19.3m (around RON93m) loan from the European Commission in an attempt to compensate the airline for loss revenue due to COVID-19 related border closures.

With COVID-19 hitting the Romanian air transport industry hard, the flight disruptions while painful will hopefully allow RO a better financial future.

Featured image: Roberto Leiro

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.