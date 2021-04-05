MIAMI – TAP Air Portugal (TP) expects to resume pre-COVID flight operations in August, with 879 flights a week on 100 routes.

According to a press release, the Portuguese airline will fly to Lisbon 51 times a week from North America, with stops in Boston, Newark, Chicago, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Toronto, and Montreal.

TAP is also launching eight new routes to Europe and Africa this summer, including flights to Fuerteventura, Ibiza, and Santiago de Compostela in Spain, Zagreb in Croatia, Djerba, and Monastir in Tunisia, and Oujda and Agadir in Morocco.

In August, TP will fly 555 weekly flights to European destinations. It will also fly 83 times a week to African destinations. Six flights per week will be available from Luanda, three from Maputo, three from Bissau, four from So Tomé, ten from Praia, three from Sal, and seven from So Vicente.

TAP is also increasing the number of flights available in Portugal. With 126 weekly flights on eight domestic routes in August.

TAP Air Portugal CS-TUI Airbus A330-900 (100th Aircraft livery). photo; Alberto Cucini/Airways

Further Flight Resumptions

TAP will expand its Madeira service in the coming months, with five regular flights from Lisbon to Funchal and two daily flights from Porto to Funchal by August. TAP will also resume service to Porto Santo in June, with five flights per week.

In addition, the carrier will have 22 weekly flights to the Azores by August. There will be 12 weekly flights from Lisbon to Ponta Delgada and three weekly flights from Porto to Ponta Delgada. On the Lisbon-Terceira route, there will be one flight per day.

Between Lisbon and Porto, TAP will operate four flights a day. The airline will operate three flights a day between Lisbon and Faro beginning in August.

According to the airline, tickets purchased by May 31, for travel by December 31, 2021, can be changed free of charge.