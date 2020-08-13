MIAMI – TAP Air Portugal (TP) is taking on the global pandemic by announcing the resumption of services.

The airline looks on expanding its international route westward as the summer comes to a close.

Re-expanding Route Network

In August, TAP will resume service to Newark, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Washington, and Miami, while waiting until October to pick up San Francisco and Chicago.

So far, New York’s JFK has not been mentioned in TP’s list of future routes.

TAP A330-900NEO just arriving at Lisbon_airport. Photo: TAP Portugal.

In South America, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Fortaleza, and Belo Horizonte see a resumption of service in August.

Brasilia and Salvador will wait until September.

Come October Porto Alegre, Maceio, and Natal will see their TAP services resume.

Below is the list of services that will be operating over the next few months.

South America

North America

Africa and Middle East

Europe

Inter-Portugal

TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330-941 CS-TUJ Photo: ©Vincezo Pace

COVID-19 Precautions

Even as the global pandemic is being tamed in Europe, the Portuguese flag carrier isn’t wavering in its efforts.

It is opting for a safe, no contact journey with its TAP Clean&Safe Program.

The airline has released a video series showing off how the steps they’re taking to ensure safe travel.

This is to make sure passengers are aware of travel guidelines worldwide.

TAP Clean & Safe, giving an overview of what steps TAP is taking for safe travel

The airline boasts deep and daily onboard cleaning of aircraft.

It also offers clean air with HEPA air filters and simplified meal service with protective packaging.

At the airport, passengers can self-check-in and drop bags.

Temperatures of passengers will be checked, and social distancing signs and reminders are located in all common areas.

At lounges, TAP has put up plastic protective barriers at desks, limited food service, and more thorough cleaning.

Masks are required for all passengers, with children under 6 being exempt.

Negative COVID-19 tests less than 72 hours old are required for passengers travelling to Portugal from:

Outside the Schengen area

EU

United Kingdom

Canada.

Passengers with less than a 24-hour connection in Portugal continuing to outside Portugal who won’t be leaving the boarding area are exempt.

TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330-900NEO (CS-TUH). | Photo: © Vincenzo Pace (IG: @jfkjetsofficial)

Recovering from Pandemic

Coming out of the pandemic, it seems TAP is in a good place, retiring few aircraft and now reinstating their international routes.

Reliant on the popular Western Europe tourism industry, it will be interesting to see how strong the airline can come out of the pandemic while tourism was at a standstill.