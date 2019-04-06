TAP Portugal Receives First Airbus A321LR

LONDON – Portuguese flag carrier, TAP Portugal, received delivery of their first Airbus A321LR CX-TXA CN8593.

The airline is the first European airline to receive the LR, as well as the first airline in the world to operate the A321LR and A330neo simultaneously.

TAP Portugal will eventually receive 12 A321LRs from Airbus, which feature 171 seats, 16 in Business Class which are Lie-Flat, 48 Economy Extra and 107 Economy seats.

TAP’s recently added Lisbon to Tel Aviv route will be the first destination to see the A321LR.

By 2025, TAP will have renewed its fleet, with a combined order for 757 new Airbus aircraft, giving them one of the youngest fleets in Europe.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of TAP Air Portugal said in relation to the delivery, “The A321LR is critical for TAP’s expansion plans. With its superior range we can comfortably explore markets in North America, South America and Africa from Portugal, and it’ll fit in seamlessly with our A330neos.”

He added, “In North America it allows us to explore markets on the East Coast, such as New York, Boston, Montreal or Washington. In Brazil, the A321LR can open new markets in the Northeast and complement existing services to cities like Recife, Natal, Fortaleza or Salvador.”

“The aircraft are equipped with the latest generation full flat business class and high comfort economy seats, a full suite of IFE and connectivity as well as free messaging services”.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer (COO) also said in regards to TAP’s first A321LR, “We applaud TAP Air Portugal for becoming the first airline to leverage the benefits of the A321LR and the A330neo in a common fleet. The A321LR and A330neo working in tandem have the middle market segment nicely covered.”

He also had a little dig at Boeing, The ‘Airbus NEO Midsize Aircraft’ – let’s call them the ‘A-NMA’s’, are a winning, seamless combination – unprecedented capacity and transatlantic range with single aisle cost with the A321LR, and unbeatable unit costs and flexibility for true long haul with the A330neo. Both with the most contemporary technology and cabin comfort in their class.”

This is another milestone for TAP Portugal, after receiving their first A320neo and A321neo a year ago, as well as the first A330-900neo to be delivered in the world, back in November 2018.

The A321LR will fit nicely into TAP’s operating model and it will be interesting where the airline deploys the aircraft I the coming years.