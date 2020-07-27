TAP Portugal Outlines Operation Restart Plans

LONDON – TAP Air Portugal has outlined operational restart plans in an aim to replenish 40% of its normal pre-COVID-19 operations by September.

Airline Plans

From next month, the airline will resume operations to 66 destinations, with it increasing to 76 in September.

August will offer close to 500 round-trip flights per week, with September offering a total of 700 per week.

For August’s operations, there will be 18 weekly flights to Brazil and 20 weekly flights to six North American destinations.

There will be 44 weekly flights to nine destinations in Africa, 329 weekly flights to 30 European cities, and 126 weekly flights to six domestic airports within the country.

For September, there will be 22 weekly flights to Brazil, 30 weekly flights to eight North American destinations, and 59 flights to 13 cities in Africa and the Middle East.

There will be an increase to 498 weekly flights across 35 European cities and 159 flights between six cities in Portugal.

Destinations to be Served

Below is a list of the destinations based on the continent that the airline will restart over the next two months:

South America Sao Paulo Rio de Janeiro Recife Fortaleza Belo Horizonte Brasilia Salvador

North America Newark Boston Miami Washington Dulles Toronto Montreal

Africa & Middle East Maputo Luanda Dakar Praia Sao Vicente Sal Bissau Accra/Sao Tome Casablanca Marrakesh Tel Aviv

Europe Brussels Geneva Zurich Munich Frankfurt Hamburg Dusseldorf Berlin London Manchester Dublin Paris Orly Nice Toulouse Marseille Lyon Amsterdam Madrid Seville Malaga Valencia Gran Canaria Tenerife Luxembourg Stockholm Arlanda Copenhagen Milan Malpensa Rome Fiumicino Venice Florence Oslo Prague Vienna Warsaw

Portugal Porto Madeira Ponta Delgada Terceira Porto Santo Faro



Airline Comments & Customer Reassurance

In a statement, the airline stated that this may change depending on the behavior of COVID-19.

“The list of routes and flights [will] be adjusted whenever circumstances require, in view of the dynamics of the evolution of taxes and restrictions in the various countries, due to the evolution of the pandemic, as well as the evolution of demand.”

Because of uncertainty with the virus, the airline has expanded the “Book with Confidence” program up to August 31 so customers can change flights for free of charge.

Overall, it’s clear that while the number of destinations served is large during COVID-19, reassurance over safety is prevalent.

It will be interesting whether changes be made down the line and what feedback there will be from such services.