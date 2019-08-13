TAP Portugal Adds 15 More Flights To North America

MIAMI — TAP Portugal continues to grow into the North American market by adding 15 flights to the United States and Canada, rounding up to 71 weekly flights to the airline’s base in Lisbon.

According to TAP, its growth marks a whopping 344% as compared to the number of frequencies it had in 2015. The airline has come up from its humble two transatlantic flights to Miami (MIA) and New Jersey (EWR), to an ever-growing network that will climb to more than 70 weekly flights by next year to eight North American destinations.

Just recently, the airline inaugurated services to San Francisco (SFO) onboard its brand-new Airbus A330neo, becoming the only airline that provides year-round service between the U.S. west coast and Portugal with nonstop flights to Lisbon.

New York Gets The Biggest Expansion Of All

Starting June 2020, the airline will serve the New York City area with four daily flights—two to Kennedy Airport (JFK) from Lisbon (LIS), and a second daily flight to Newark (EWR) from Porto (OPO).

Chicago-O’Hare is also going to see an increase of two weekly frequencies to LIS, whereas Washington DC (IAD) will welcome a daily flight to the airline’s main hub.

Boston (BOS) and Toronto (YYZ) will keep its daily flights to LIS, whereas San Francisco (SFO) will continue welcoming five weekly flights.

Moving down to Florida, the airline will add two weekly flights from LIS to Miami (MIA), rounding up to 10 flights per week.

Overall, since the airline was taken over by the Atlantic Gateway Consortium—led by JetBlue and Azul’s founder, David Neeleman—it has exponentially grown its presence in the North American market.

The carrier took delivery of the world’s first Airbus A330neo, and much recently, its first A321LR, with which it intends to open new transatlantic routes that might prove challenging on larger aircraft.

The airline is the first European airline to receive the A321LR, as well as the first airline in the world to operate the A321LR and A330neo simultaneously.

TAP Portugal will eventually receive 12 A321LRs from Airbus, which feature 171 seats, 16 in Business Class which are Lie-Flat, 48 Economy Extra and 107 Economy seats.