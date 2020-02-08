TAP Portugal Signs Joint Venture Agreement With Azul

MIAMI – Portuguese flag carrier, TAP has announced the signing of a brand-new non-corporate Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Brazilian carrier, Azul.

The new JVA will enable both airlines to strengthen their network connectivity between the Brazilian domestic and European markets.

Photo: Clément Alloing

The new deal will provide customers with easier and more streamlined travel experience while giving both carriers the opportunity to improve their frequent flyer programs and to expand their competitiveness within each of the respective continents.

Azul’s Chief Revenue Officer, Abhi Shah has said, “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with TAP. Through this JVA, we will offer expanded flight schedules, competitive fares and increased access to European and Brazilian destinations to our customers.”

The deal, according to both airlines, is still subject to government approval. However, it is very likely that it will get approved and both carriers will enjoy the benefits of a streamlined operation between flights from Europe to Brazil and further connections.

Neeleman To Shuffle Planes Between His Airlines

Recently, Azul’s founder, David Neeleman, announced that 30 Embraer E-190s will be leased from Azul to his newest airline start-up, Breeze Airways, which aims to launch operations before the end of the year in the United States.

As the Brazilian carrier continues to receive brand-new and more fuel-efficient Embraer E195-E2s, its board of directors updated the airline’s fleet strategy plan.

Image: Azul’s first Embraer E195-E2

Azul currently operates to over 110 destinations in Brazil and selected destinations in South America, using a current fleet of 144 aircraft: a mixture of Embraer E-Jets, ATR-42/72s, Airbus A320neos, A321neos, A330-200/-900s, and Boeing 737 Freighters.

TAP operates to over 90 destinations worldwide, using a current fleet of 106 aircraft: a mixture of Embraer E-Jets, ATR-42/72s, Airbus A319s, A320s, A321s, and A330-200s.