MIAMI – TAP Air Portugal (TP) has confirmed it would suspend more operations than previously scheduled in February after major cuts in November. The move follows the announcement of new travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Compared with the same month last year, TP will suspend 93% of its operations in February, the Lisbon-based carrier said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. It had previously expected a reduction of 73%.

Portugal, which is facing one of the worst outbreaks in the world, declared restrictions on people wishing to fly by air and land abroad on Thursday.

Photo: João Pedro Santoro/Airways

Operation Halt after Major Cuts

Back in November, the airline announced it would cut 3,600 jobs from its workforce, as well as get rid of 17 aircraft from its fleet as the airline aimed to tackle financial woes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cuts represented over a third of its 10,600-strong workforce and will generate an annual saving of €187.5m. On top of this, around 1600 contracts were not to be renewed, including 500 Pilots, 750 cabin crew and 750 ground staff.

Featured image: Andrea Ongaro/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more. Also, be sure to check out our brand new Airways Prints store to purchase prints from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.