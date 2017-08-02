TAP Debuts A330 Aircraft with “Stopover” Design Livery

NEW YORK –TAP Air Portugal unveiled one of its A330-300 aircraft, CS-TOW, with a new special themed livery to commemorate the first anniversary of the “Portugal Stopover” program. The paint scheme highlights many popular icons of a visit to Portugal. This aircraft will begin service between Portugal and North America in the weeks to come.

TAP unveiled its stopover offer in July 2016, to encourage TAP’s long-haul customers transiting through Lisbon or Porto to stay for up to three days for no additional airfare. The longer 5-day stopover option is available for visits starting in September of 2017.

Almost 70,000 TAP Air Portugal travelers have enjoyed visits to Lisbon and Porto while en route to destinations in Portugal and throughout Europe and Africa since the airline launched the program one year ago. Now the popular Portugal Stopover program is expanding to include longer visits, of up to five days, for no additional airfare.

Also from September, stopover passengers will be able to create a multi-destination journey, making it will be possible to travel from one destination and return from another. For example, people may choose to fly to Barcelona then return from Seville but they will still qualify for a stopover in Lisbon or Porto on the outbound or return travel. Stopover visits are now also available on one-way travel to Europe or Africa. Previously round-trip travel was necessary to qualify for the program.

In February, TAP added several Portugal areas as destinations which also qualify for the stopover, including the Algarve, Madeira and the Azores. Travelers can now visit Lisbon or Porto for up to five days en route to Faro, Ponta Delgada, Terceira, Funchal and Porto Santo for no extra airfare.

In June, TAP unveiled a special retro paint scheme on another A330. Both A330s in the new special paint schemes are secondhand frames that formerly flew for Singapore Airlines.