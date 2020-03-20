TAP Air Portugal To Reduce Operations

MIAMI – TAP Air Portugal (TP) announces temporary capacity reductions following the travel restrictions and the drop in passenger demand.

“We are working on the continuity of our business, confident that we will return soon to our usual pace of activity, always focusing on the future, sustainability and growth of TAP,” said the carrier’s CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

“We thank our employees for their commitment and sense of mission at a time as we all do our best to take care of our customers and of Portugal,” added Neves.

Regarding the flight cancellations, Portugal’s leading carrier invites customers to visit refunds.flytap.com to obtain a full ticket voucher for the total amount, valid for one year to any destination.

Also, the airline asks passengers to visit its website or app to quickly be assisted as the airline’s Customer Service Center is highly demanded.

Fleet operations

The company’s network currently involves 90 destinations in 36 countries worldwide, operating 3,000 weekly flights on a fleet of 85 Airbus aircraft and 21 aircraft in TAP Express livery.

in 2019, the carrier was the first in Europe to receive Airbus A321LR CX-TXA CN8593 and the first worldwide to operate it simultaneously with A330neo.

By 2025, TP will renew its fleet with a combined order for 757 new Airbus aircraft, becoming one of the youngest fleets in Europe.

Operative routes

The flights that will served between March 23 and April 19 will be:

Portugal

Routes Frequency Lisboa-Oporto (OPO) Three flights per day Lisboa-Funchal (FNC) Two flights per day Lisboa-Ponta Delgada (PDL) One flight per day Lisboa-Terceira (TER) Three flights per week

Europe

Routes Frequency Lisboa-Luxemburgo (LUX) Two flights per week Lisboa-Geneve (GVA) Two flights per week Lisboa-Frankfurt (FRA) Two flights per week Lisboa-London (LHR) Four flights per week Lisboa-Paris (ORY) Two flights per week Lisboa-Amsterdam (AMS) Two flights per week

North America

Routes Frequency Lisboa-Newark (EWR) Two flights per week Lisboa-Boston (BOS) Two flights per week Lisboa-Toronto (YYZ) Two flights per week Lisboa-Miami (MIA) Two flights per week

South America

Routes Frequency Lisboa-São Paulo (GRU) Three flights per week