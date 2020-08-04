Airways Magazine

TAP Air Portugal Restarts Munich to Lisbon

TAP Air Portugal Restarts Munich to Lisbon

TAP Air Portugal Restarts Munich to Lisbon
August 04
06:56 2020
MIAMI – Just in time for a summer vacation in Bavaria; Portuguese airline TAP Air Portugal (TAP) has announced it will restart flights from Munich to the capital, Lisbon.

Lisbon belongs to the top 20 destinations in Europe for Germans and is described as an ideal starting point for travelers to get to know the country.

The airline has connections available through Humberto Delgado Airport which open travel destinations in:

  • North and South America
  • The Azores
  • Africa
TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330-900NEO (CS-TUH). | Photo: © Vincenzo Pace (IG: @jfkjetsofficial)

Munich Welcomes Back TAP

The airport in Germany had a small celebration to re-start the service between Lisbon and Munich.

Celebration as TAP Returns with their Embraer 190.

Andreas von Puttkamer (4. from right), Head of the Aviation Business Unit at Munich Airport, is pleased at the resumption of the connection to Lisbon:

“With TAP, another important Star Alliance Partner is returning to Munich who offers a high-frequency route network.

“[This will go] primarily to South America and to vacation regions in Southern Europe.”

TAP A330neo Service

The airline features the brand-new Airbus A330-900neo on some of its long-haul routes which feature premier comfort and technology to ensure a smooth and safe ride.

The A330neo has the quietest cabin with at least 2.5cm of added legroom in economy and LED mood lighting.

TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330-900neo (CS-TUI). | Photo: © Tyler Lorenz

Connecting through Lisbon is the perfect way to try out one of these top-of-the-line airplanes and get a comfortable ride to vacation destinations in the Americas and Africa.

Planespotters.net lists 13 of these airplanes as currently active but TAP also has six in storage due to low demand in the COVID-19.

It remains clear that the growth strategy for TAP Portugal still remains strong and consistent in a COVID-19 world.

About Author

Aaron Davis

Aaron Davis

Student of Business and Aviation Management at The University of Western Ontario. Long-time photo journalist and blogger in charge of Threshold.Productions and tprfilms. Airways writer since June 2020.

