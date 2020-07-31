TAP Air Portugal Debuts Direct Montreal-Lisbon Route

MIAMI – This weekend, TAP Air Portugal (TP) is adding new nonstop service between Montreal and Lisbon. The route complements the carrier’s existing Toronto-Lisbon flights.

Despite the global travel slump, TAP Air Portugal continues to expand its presence in Canada. The European Union recently included Canada on the list of nations approved for travel to Europe.

The new route will operate three times weekly, with brand new Airbus A321LR aircraft. The flight includes Business, Economy, and EconomyXtra classes of service.

The flights leave Lisbon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 7:50 pm and arrive in Montreal at 10:35 pm. Returning flights depart Montreal on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 8:40 pm. They arrive in Lisbon at 8:20 am the next day (all in local time).

TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330-941 CS-TUF. Photo: Hiro Nishikura.

Comments from TAP Air Portugal

“We’re excited to be growing in Canada again,” said Carlos Paneiro, TAP Air Portugal’s VP, Sales, for the Americas. “Now we offer Lisbon nonstops from both Toronto and Montreal. And soon we will also add nonstop service from Toronto to Ponta Delgada in The Azores.”

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to welcome TAP Air Portugal as a new member of the great YUL family. Although the current context does not allow us to greet this new partner as warmly as we usually do.

“TAP’s air service, which will enable Quebecers to discover the charms of the Iberian Peninsula, will appeal to many travelers. Especially when the borders open.”

“Meanwhile, we are ready to accommodate a larger number of passengers as YUL was doing everything to ensure a safe environment for all,” said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM.”

TAP Air Portugal. Photo: Tyler Lorenz

TAP’s Book with Confidence Program

The airline is offering customers the “Book with Confidence” program for new bookings through August. Its aim is to support Canadian travelers who might be unsure about their travel plans in the next few months.

TAP will offer a free re-booking for all new tickets booked by August 31, for travel through October 31. While TAP is waiving change fees, travelers must do them at least 21 days before departure.

TAP’s Toronto-Lisbon service will operate twice weekly in August, building to five times weekly in September.