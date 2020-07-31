Airways Magazine

TAP Air Portugal Debuts Direct Montreal-Lisbon Route

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air Canada Loses US$1,75Bn In Q2 MIAMI – Today, Air Canada (AC) has unveiled its second quarter results. The airline reports a loss of US$1,75bn, which represents a 90% decline in its revenue. In response, AC...
  • Liverpool John Lennon Airport To Receive £34m Loan MIAMI – As part of a recovery process, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has granted Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL) a £34m loan. The combined authority qualified the approval as a...
  

TAP Air Portugal Debuts Direct Montreal-Lisbon Route

TAP Air Portugal Debuts Direct Montreal-Lisbon Route
July 31
11:45 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – This weekend, TAP Air Portugal (TP) is adding new nonstop service between Montreal and Lisbon. The route complements the carrier’s existing Toronto-Lisbon flights. 

Despite the global travel slump, TAP Air Portugal continues to expand its presence in Canada. The European Union recently included Canada on the list of nations approved for travel to Europe.

The new route will operate three times weekly, with brand new Airbus A321LR aircraft. The flight includes Business, Economy, and EconomyXtra classes of service.   

The flights leave Lisbon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 7:50 pm and arrive in Montreal at 10:35 pm.  Returning flights depart Montreal on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 8:40 pm. They arrive in Lisbon at 8:20 am the next day (all in local time).

TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330-941 CS-TUF. Photo: Hiro Nishikura.

Comments from TAP Air Portugal

“We’re excited to be growing in Canada again,” said Carlos Paneiro, TAP Air Portugal’s VP, Sales, for the Americas.   “Now we offer Lisbon nonstops from both Toronto and Montreal. And soon we will also add nonstop service from Toronto to Ponta Delgada in The Azores.” 

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to welcome TAP Air Portugal as a new member of the great YUL family. Although the current context does not allow us to greet this new partner as warmly as we usually do.

“TAP’s air service, which will enable Quebecers to discover the charms of the Iberian Peninsula, will appeal to many travelers. Especially when the borders open.”

“Meanwhile, we are ready to accommodate a larger number of passengers as YUL was doing everything to ensure a safe environment for all,” said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM.”

TAP Air Portugal. Photo: Tyler Lorenz

TAP’s Book with Confidence Program

The airline is offering customers the “Book with Confidence” program for new bookings through August. Its aim is to support Canadian travelers who might be unsure about their travel plans in the next few months. 

TAP will offer a free re-booking for all new tickets booked by August 31, for travel through October 31.  While TAP is waiving change fees, travelers must do them at least 21 days before departure.

TAP’s Toronto-Lisbon service will operate twice weekly in August, building to five times weekly in September.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
TAP Air Portugal
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

Online editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist. I am a grammar geek and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0